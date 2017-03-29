Line-us is a robot arm that’ll doodle just like you

If you want to send your best pal a doodle, you could just grab a sticky note and scribble on it. Or, you could grab a Line-us for £69 from Kickstarter, draw something quirky and fun in the app, and - voila - it’ll robotically recreate that same drawing, inch for inch, on your mate’s paper. Sure, it’s an expensive way to offer private art demonstrations, but it’s also a robotic arm that draws what your draw, how you draw it. Which is pretty cool, if you like art and robots. If you also like coding, the Line-us will play nice with the likes of the Raspberry Pi, too.