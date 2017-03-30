Marshall Monitor Bluetooth gives you 30 hours of studio quality music per charge

The days of Bluetooth headphones being regarded as substandard on the sound quality front are long behind us – or so says the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth (£219), a brand new set of rugged-looking ear goggles that embraces both the traditional (check out that classic amp-aping design) and the modern (it’s got aptX Bluetooth for top notch wireless streaming quality). With battery life that purportedly delivers over 30 hours of playback per charge, a folding construction that blocks out exterior sound without crushing your precious lugholes into your head, and 40mm dynamic drivers that promise a balanced sound, they might just be the cans that can.