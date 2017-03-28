A Normal Lost Phone is the puzzle game your smartphone was made for

We've all lost a phone at some point. We've all, also, had the urge to peek through someone else's phone. A Normal Lost Phone combines those two scenarios in a morality-challenging puzzle quest in which it's your (self-imposed) task to dutifully, rightfully rifle through the texts, emails and personal info of a lost phone's owner to find out just what the deuce has happened to them. It's a worryingly realistic and, at times, slightly unnerving experience that feels at once immersive, enticing and just a little bit naughty. It’s available on iOS and Android and is also well worth a look if you fance yourself as an everyday Sherlock.