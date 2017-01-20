Camera junkies might be a bit puzzled as to why Fuji went for Medium Format instead of full frame, the oversized sensor of choice for the likes of Canon and Nikon.

Apparently, the jump in quality from the X-T2’s APS-C sensor to a full frame one just wouldn’t have been enough - especially as it would majorly irk anyone that had just bought an X-series camera.

So here we are - a camera no bigger than a DSLR, but packing a sensor that’s almost twice the size of full frame. With no mirror mechanism, Fuji has managed to keep the dimensions trim, the package light, and eliminate vibrations from mirror shock - tiny shakes that could ruin a carefully framed shot with camera blur.

Spread across 51.4 megapixels, the amount of detail you can capture with every squeeze of the shutter button is, quite frankly, ridiculous.

I might have spent most of my time with one following the instruction of Fuji’s hand-picked pro photographers, rather than picking my own shots but the results really speak for themselves. With the right lighting and camera settings, you’ll get billboard-quality shots right off your memory card - especially as the GFX shoots in 14-bit RAW, which is perfect for capturing wide dynamic range.