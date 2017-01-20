Medium Format. That’s the stuffy, studio-centric camera tech that costs tens of thousands of pounds, right?
Not any more.
Fuji laid the proverbial smackdown on the photography world at Photokina last year when it revealed a mirrorless medium format camera, and now it’s actually ready for prime time. The GFX 50S is unique; a professional-grade camera that’s as comfortable in the studio as it is in the wilderness.
There’s more to medium format than a huge sensor, though - as I discovered after a few hours spent fondling one at the UK launch.
Full-frame photographers watch out - there’s a new high-end champion to get jealous over.
FORMAT WARS
Camera junkies might be a bit puzzled as to why Fuji went for Medium Format instead of full frame, the oversized sensor of choice for the likes of Canon and Nikon.
Apparently, the jump in quality from the X-T2’s APS-C sensor to a full frame one just wouldn’t have been enough - especially as it would majorly irk anyone that had just bought an X-series camera.
So here we are - a camera no bigger than a DSLR, but packing a sensor that’s almost twice the size of full frame. With no mirror mechanism, Fuji has managed to keep the dimensions trim, the package light, and eliminate vibrations from mirror shock - tiny shakes that could ruin a carefully framed shot with camera blur.
Spread across 51.4 megapixels, the amount of detail you can capture with every squeeze of the shutter button is, quite frankly, ridiculous.
I might have spent most of my time with one following the instruction of Fuji’s hand-picked pro photographers, rather than picking my own shots but the results really speak for themselves. With the right lighting and camera settings, you’ll get billboard-quality shots right off your memory card - especially as the GFX shoots in 14-bit RAW, which is perfect for capturing wide dynamic range.
There’s more to it than that, though. Fuji has added a whopping 117 autofocus points, and the same convenient focus selector joystick from the X-Pro 2, so you can really dial down and get pin-sharp results every time.
That’s a world away from the one or two focus points you’d get on a traditional medium format camera, and puts the GFX 50s on par with the pro-level full frame cameras you’ll spot at any football match, or in the photo pit at any concert.
Motion wasn’t a problem, tracking two dancers as they moved across the frame and delivering crisp shots every time - even with Fuji’s film simulation modes, mimicking the effects of analogue film, across 51 megapixels. It really is amazingly fast.
I’ll need to see how it deals with faster action, and copes in scenes that aren’t expertly lit with flashes and reflectors, to really see how it compares to other top-end cameras though.
This is very much a stills camera, too. It might have the same processor as the 4K-packing X-T2, but that massive sensor can still only record Full HD video at 30fps.
DIAL ME IN
Give a GFX 50s to anyone that’s used a recent Fuji camera and they’ll feel right at home. It might have a colossal sensor inside, but it’s not all that much larger than the X-T2 and has a very similar layout.
That means you get all the command dials and buttons you could want for complete manual shooting, including aperture, shutter speed and ISO sensitivity. Each one has a Command Dial position too, letting you shift control to the front and rear command dials instead of the top plate.
It works brilliantly in practice, letting you lock the ISO and shutter speed but tweak aperture on the fly, or quickly tweak shutter speed without taking your eye away from the viewfinder.
The whole thing is weather-sealed, too - just like the X-T2. That means you’ll be able to lug it into the arctic, across deserts or to the beach without worrying about the elements ruining your fun - or your incredibly expensive camera.
With no wide angle lens at launch, though, I’m betting landscape photographers won’t be in a major rush to make the switch. Something that’ll probably change as soon as one lands.
It’s certainly light enough at 1.2kg (with a lens attached). That’s about two thirds the weight of a regular medium format camera, and about on par with the equivalent full-framer.
FLIP REVERSE IT
The protruding LCD screen is really the only clue there’s a giant sensor behind the GFX 50S’s lens - it bulges out the back of the camera, rather than sitting flush to the body. That does leave room for a three-way tilt, though, so you don’t need to bend and contort yourself just to get that perfect angle on a shot.
It’s still just as fiddly here as it is on the X-T2, though, so takes some getting used to.
The screen itself is touch-sensitive, with plenty of gestures built-in for quick reviewing. Double-tap the image preview and it’ll zoom in on your point of focus, so you can make sure everything looks sharp - neat.
It’s sharp and detailed enough for basic composition, but the OLED electronic viewfinder is even crisper. With 0.85x magnification, you get a much wider view than you do on an X-series camera, too.
There’s a brilliant second LCD screen on the top plate, too, putting all-important info like aperture, shutter speed and ISO in one place for at-a-glance checks. It’s backlit, and everything appears in a large font, so you don’t have to squint just to remind yourself what the camera is set to.
LENS ME A TENNER
A new sensor needs a new lens mount to go with it - or at least it does when we’re talking medium format. The G mount was designed to support future-proof lenses, ones that’ll resolve 100MP images as soon as the sensors themselves get that detailed.
Existing X-mount lenses just won’t cut it - you’d be cropping the sensor’s view and details wouldn’t be anywhere near as clean and crisp.
There are three Fujinon GF lenses to choose from at launch: a standard 64mm f/2.8, a standard 32-64mm f/4 zoom, and a 120mm f/4 telephoto/macro.
They’re all just as tough as the camera body, with the full weather-sealed treatment, but they’ll set you back some serious cash: think £1400 for the 63mm, £2200 for the 32-64mm, and £2600 for the 120mm.
Studio photographers with a bag full of Hasselblad lenses will be able to buy an H mount adapter as well - which could be a big deal for anyone thinking of switching systems.
GET A GRIP
Fuji has put a lot of thought into keeping studio snappers happy - it’s why there’s a vertical battery grip available at launch. This adds a significant amount of extra bulk to the camera, but duplicates the shutter button, command dials and most-used buttons for portrait shooting.
It’ll double battery life, too, raising the number of shots between charges from around 400 to over 800. Easily enough for an entire photo shoot.
Combine it with the optional tilting EVF adapter, and you’ve got one seriously flexible camera. It lets you move the viewfinder up to 90° when shooting landscape, and 45° in each direction when shooting portrait.
The GFX 50S will do tethered shooting with Adobe Lightroom, too - as long as you buy the optional Pro plugin.
Fujifilm GFX 50S initial verdict
The GFX 50s is shaping up to be the camera that photography pros will give up their existing systems to own.
Both familiar and groundbreaking at the same time, it’s smaller than full frame DSLRs from the likes of Nikon and Canon, but packs in a larger sensor, and is arguably easier to use. Fuji’s fantastic control layout is easy enough for newcomers to learn, and instantly recognisable for anyone stepping up from an X-series camera.
The massive number of autofocus points is unheard of in a medium format camera, and really opens up what’s possible - both inside and outside a studio setting.
There’s no doubt this is a piece of kit for professionals - with a seriously high price to match. All things considered, though, £6200 is remarkably affordable for a medium format system. Most of the competition costs twice that amount.
The GFX 50S might be the camera that pushes medium format into the mainstream, but you’ll have to wait until March to get hold of one. We'll be waiting patiently in line to get one for a full review.