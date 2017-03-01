Ultimate Setup: the best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo's new Switch is an all-in-one console, delivering both home and handheld experiences with a single device – but that doesn't mean it has absolutely everything you need right inside the box.
As with any other console, the Switch is lacking a couple of key accessories that can help boost your fun and ensure you can download and carry plenty of games. And those little Joy-Con controller nubs might not be the best way to play all of the biggest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Snagging a Switch soon? Here's everything else you shoud add to your basket.
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card (£37)
Like the Wii U before it, the Switch doesn't come with a lot of built-in storage space for downloadable games. In fact, it has just 32GB of space, and only 25.9GB of that is available for game storage. Zelda alone takes up 13.4GB if you grab it from the eShop, leaving enough for… what, one or two more games? That's simply will not do!
Luckily, the Switch can handle microSD cards to expand your storage. The sweet spot for both space and price seems to be the 128GB card, and SanDisk's microSDXC card sells for about £37 on Amazon as of this writing.
That'll give you enough space to store several large games, or potentially dozens of indies and Virtual Console releases, so you won't have to constantly delete and redownload games. It's pretty essential.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (£65)
The Joy-Con controllers are incredibly clever and versatile, clipping onto the screen when playing portably, acting as two separate controllers for impromptu multiplayer, or slotting into the Joy-Con Grip for a more traditional controller-like experience - but the Joy-Con buttons and sticks are shrunken compared to typical home gamepads, making it quite unsatisfying for a hardcore TV-based gaming session.
Instead, you'll want to wield the official Pro controller, which is definitely rather expensive at £65 but well worth it to enjoy Zelda in comfort. It's essentially an Xbox One S controller with Switch branding and translucent plastic, and it claims a 40-hour charge from its built-in battery. If you plan to play on your TV a lot, consider it a necessary added expense.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip (£28)
On the other hand, if you'd rather not shell out for an entire extra controller, maybe the Joy-Con Charging Grip will be of more use. It functions similarly to the basic Grip that comes with the console, attaching your Joy-Cons to a central unit, but comes with one big perk.
And that is the built-in battery pack, which charges the Joy-Cons and ensures that you don't have to worry about them going dead during play. It also uses translucent plastic instead of the solid black, but otherwise, the two Grips look identical. This one's a good middle ground for having a home controller without depleting your Joy-Cons' charges.
PDP Premium Console Case (US$15)
If you're actually planning on hauling the Switch along with you, then you'll surely want to keep it protected – that bright, 6.2in display isn't going to look so great with scratches and scuffs all over it. Luckily, some solid-looking cases don't cost a lot of money.
We're partial to PDP's officially-licensed options, which include Breath of the Wild and Super Mario designs, as well as one with grey fabric and a stitched red Switch logo. Each holds the Switch in its full handheld form, complete with Joy-Cons attached, and has little sleeves for 14 cartridges. It also looks fairly slim, despite all of that.
Unfortunately, it's not clear whether PDP's cases will be available in the UK; we're only seeing Amazon US listings for now. You can get it delivered to the UK, but if you don't want to go down that route there are similar options from Nintendo, Hori, and other makers here.
Hori Switch Compact PlayStand (£10)
Yes, it's super cool that you can engage the Switch's built-in kickstand, detach the Joy-Con controllers, and get in some multiplayer fun without a TV. However, there's one key hitch in this process: the Switch's charging port is on the bottom of the device, so you can't charge it while using the kickstand.
That's a problem, especially if you plan to play for a while, or don't want to fully deplete your Switch's charge while throwing down in Street Fighter. Luckily, Hori has a solution: the Compact PlayStand is an officially licensed hunk of plastic that folds up into a stand, propping the Switch screen up at one of three different angles while leaving the charging port unobscured.
And when it's not in use, it folds up relatively flat. It's not quite pocket-sized, but you can tuck it into a bag if you think you'll be playing on the go.