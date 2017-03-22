How to expand your PS4 storage space with an external hard drive

Using a tiny solid-state drive as your PS4's external expansion solution seems the obvious choice: not only are the drives properly pocketable, they're also, in theory, much faster than traditional hard drives.

Here, though, the quandry of USB 3.0 comes into play. In theory, USB 3.0 has a top transfer speed of 5Gbps, where SATA III (used by most internal hard drives) offers 6Gbps, which isn't a huge gulf. The difference, though, is that USB controllers can slow things down a lot - far more noticeably than any differences in drive speed itself.

What's the outcome? Across all the drives we tested, the speed difference was marginal at best - likely because each had to channel through the USB 3.0 interface in order to talk to the PS4.

Transcend's ESD220C SSD, for example, has a write speed of 400MB/s - which, while relatively quick, meant there was no major difference using it on the PS4 over the other drives, bar a few seconds shaved off loading times.

Still, as a drive the ESD220C is probably the one you want, if you've got the readies: while at 240GB it can't rival the capacities of the HDDs below, it's a tiny, tiny device that weighs nothing at all - perfect for packing in your game-sack.

