The best Vodafone mobile phone deals

Happy with the Vodafone network, only you're in the market for the latest smartphone? Then you've come to the right place.
Stuff has done all the leg work on your next mobile, and here are the best big red offers for some of the best phones in the world right now.
We've even included some choice SIM Only deals, for those out of contract or have bought a handset outright and want to get connected.
All of the following offers show the total cost of ownership, highlighting how much you'll pay in total over the duration of the contract.
Read on to find a great deal - and look out for similar articles covering EE, O2 and Three very soon.
The best Vodafone Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7
Big Red's leading offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 delivers a massive 24GB of data with a lower TCO than a 3GB deal. This is for a monthly cost of £32.00 a month - plus £99.99 upfront cost.
- iPhone 7 32G
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £887.99
Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) on Vodafone for £32.00 a month, and £99.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
The Voda key offering on the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus also has 24GB of data, for a monthly cost of £42.00 and £29.99 upfront cost.
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1037.99
Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) on Vodafone for £42.00, plus £29.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s
This 32GB iPhone 6s deal has a huge 24GB of data, for £32.00 a month - with free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports - and an upfront cost of £25.00 (enter 25OFFVODA at checkout)
- Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile for six months
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £793.00
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on Vodafone for £32.00 a month, plus £25.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Vodafone deals here
The best Vodafone Samsung deals
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
This amazing data deal sports 24GB and also a lower TCO than a 24GB offer - costing £32.00 a month, with £79.99 upfront
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £847.99
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on Vodafone for £32.00 a month, plus £79.99 in Black | Gold | Pink Gold | Blue
Samsung Galaxy S7
This Galaxy S7 deal has 24GB of data for just £32.00 a month, with no upfront fee.
- Galaxy S7 32GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £768.00
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on Vodafone for £32.00 a month in Black | White | Gold | Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy S6
Big red's key Galaxy S6 offer has a very low Total Cost of Ownership at £672.00, with 3GB of data and two month's unlimited data.
- Galaxy S6 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £672.00
Get the Galaxy S6 (32GB) on Vodafone for £28.00 a month in Black | White | Gold
* See more Vodafone deals here
The best Vodafone SIM Only deals
Happy with your current phone, or looking to move to a SIMO deal? Vodafone is offering a 25GB SIM for £25.00 a month, with free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile.
- Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile for 12 months.
- 25GB data (4G)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it for £20.00 per month (12 months) from Vodafone in a Multi SIM
Suffering from commitment issues? Then this 30-day plan is ideal for you.
- 5GB data (4G)
- 500 minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it for £19.00 per month (1 month) from Vodafone in a Multi SIM
* See more Vodafone deals here