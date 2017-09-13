The face-scanning, all-screen iPhone X might be the headline news but don’t overlook the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus just because they’ve still got home buttons.

These aren’t the incremental updates Apple could’ve got away with thanks to the arrival of its new pride and joy - they’re solid, more affordable options that offer a significant upgrade on what’s already in your pocket.

We spent some time with them at Apple's launch event yesterday; here's what we think of them.