Apple in 2016: the good, the bad and the extortionate

Super Mario Run

Gripe all you like about the price (eight whole pounds!) and controls (one-thumb auto-running Mario), but Nintendo bringing its most famous character to the iPhone is a big deal. And if you can get over yourself, you’ll find Super Mario Run a well-designed, playable, colourful blast.

iOS installations

According to stats nerds, it took just two weeks for iOS 10 to overtake iOS 9 in usage – a far cry from Android’s tendency to strand devices on whatever OS they had when first fired up. On iPhone and iPad, developers can now blaze ahead, making use of new APIs, and users get fab new features. Everyone’s a winner. (Apart from whoever decided on iOS bugging you daily until you comply. That person needs a slap. Still, it gets the job done, we suppose.)

Hiding stock apps

Honestly, this never bothered us that much, but if you hate the iOS Stocks app with a passion, you can now delete it, along with most other default apps. You still can’t assign a non-Apple app as a default for something like email or mapping, but, hey, baby steps.

Swift Playgrounds

The thinking behind Swift Playgrounds is to provide a fun environment for kids – or anyone else – to learn to code. This is nice enough, but we mostly like what it represents: coding for iOS on an iPad. Our hope: we’ll one year soon be beaming about Xcode for iOS.

Apple’s accessibility website

Although Apple’s October 2016 keynote was mostly about the MacBook Pro, with a sprinkling of Apple TV, it also marked the launch of Apple’s new accessibility website. That might not twang your tech gland in an exciting way, but technology is at its best when it’s inclusive. And whatever else you might think about Apple being an industry leader, it very much is in accessibility. Long may that continue.