11 of the best Apple Watch straps

The Apple Watch has so many straps it now needs to take one of those giant wardrobe trunks when it goes on holiday.

The good news is that, while this puts our collection of six t-shirts to shame, there are now more ways than ever to spruce up your Apple Watch and make it feel like new.

Whether you're after a £20 bargain or an artisanal leather anniversary present, we've collected our favourites - including the best from Apple's new Spring 2017 range - in our catwalk highlights below. Just don't tell your unloved Tissot that your smartwatch is getting yet another new present...