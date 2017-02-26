As its name might suggest, the most notable thing about the KeyOne is its hardware keyboard.

It shouldn't really be news that it has one - surely a BlackBerry's defining feature is its keyboard? - but then again, BlackBerry's released several phones recently without one. Anyway, it returns here, and for those of you that crave a physical keyboard, it'll be a delight.

It's not exactly spacious - I did sometimes end up pressing two keys at once - but it's big enough that I think I'd get used to it, and the keys themselves have a nice clickiness to them. It's somehow more satisfying than using a touchscreen: whereas I'd never want to write a 2000-word review on an iPhone, on a BlackBerry it might be possible.

The smart features are a bonus, too. The phone flashes up suggestions as you type, and you can then swipe upwards to select the one you want. I got the hang of it no time, and the KeyOne is unnervingly good at predicting what you're going to say next. Alright so you can download plenty of apps which do much the same thing, but BlackBerry's version is among the best.

The ability to set shortcuts is also handy - holding down E to go to email, for instance. I didn't have time to really experiment much with this feature, but I can see it being particularly useful for more advanced shortcuts such as jumping straight into composing a text message to a specific person.

You can also swipe around the keyboard to navigate within apps, although my attempts mostly sent me in entirely unexpected directions. Again, I think I'd get used to it in time.