Win two Xiaomi e-scooters plus £202 of kit from Pure Scooters

A time-traveller from ancient times would surely be staggered by the sight of people zipping about on electric scooters.

In fact, even a time-traveller from last July might find it a little strange – but as every Stuff reader knows, things move quickly in the world of tech.

Maybe in another couple of years we’ll all be using e-scooters like the Xiaomi M365 to pick up our protein pills from the local space-pod docking station.

If you don’t fancy waiting for that, here’s your chance to get ahead of the gadget game by winning not one but two Xiaomi M365s, worth £399 each, courtesy of Pure Scooters.

This month’s competition winner also gets £202 worth of accessories – take your pick from Pure Scooters’ wide range of helmets, lights, locks and other handy add-ons. To enter, Simply follow this link and correctly answer this easy peasy question.

Pure Scooters are the scooter experts, with huge stock reserves all tried and tested in the UK. Go to purescooters.com to find out more.

Hurry! Competition closes 20 June.