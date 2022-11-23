WIN this stunning 48-inch Philips OLED+907 TV worth £1,799 with sound from Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins is giving away a brand-new £1,799 Philips OLED+907 48-inch TV – a set that’ll immerse you in entrainment like never before.

The TV’s OLED screen is enhanced by Ambilight, which gives the picture added presence, without the need for a room-dominating screen. Sound is equally expansive too, thanks to the premium 3.1 audio system by Bowers & Wilkins, which consists of a speaker array discreetly placed beneath the screen and a subwoofer embedded into the rear of the cabinet.

Featuring advanced Ambient Intelligence, the Philips OLED+907 is equipped with 6th Gen P5 AI processor, which monitors light levels and then accordingly adjusts the TV’s brightness, colour, and gamma. The processor also supports Filmmaker Mode, which lets you experience the correct aspect ratio, colour and frame rate as the filmmakers intended, essentially overriding the TVs own processing.

Lastly, the TV features IMAX Enhanced, which uses IMAX’s digital remastering technology, so when you watch their certified 4K HDR content, you get ultra-vivid images to enjoy.

How to enter the competition

Ready to spend some downtime engrossed in films and TV that’s made better by exceptional picture and sound quality? Click here to answer this question:

What arrangement is the Bowers & Wilkins sound system in the 48-inch Philips OLED+907 TV?

A…2.1

B…3.0

C…3.1

Terms & Conditions: 1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 21 Dec 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. 6 Click here for full competition Ts & Cs

Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.