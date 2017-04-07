WIN a Samsung 49in 4K TV & UHD Blu-ray player from ao.com

Before 4K Ultra HD there was HD, and before that there was standard def. Before that there was black and white, and before that there was having to entertain yourself by playing with an old potato.

You’re probably a few steps past the potato stage by now, but if you’ve not yet made the jump to 4K then this month’s competition is for you.

We’ve got together with online electricals retailer AO.com to give you the chance to win a double dose of Ultra HD goodness: a curvy Samsung UE49KU6100 49in smart TV (RRP £649), and a matchingly curvy Samsung UBD-K8500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player (£329).

As well as that immersive curve the TV has HDR, upscaling for non-4K content, plus built-in access to on-demand TV and streaming services. And don’t be too upset if you don’t win: AO.com has over 4000 electrical products to choose from, including the full Samsung range, and will deliver at a time that suits you.

To be in with a chance of winning simply follow this link and answer the really easy question you'll find there.

But hurry - the competition closes on 11 May 2017 and we wouldn't want you to miss out.