Win a Naim Mu-so second generation sound system

Take the Naim Mu-so. First launched in 2014 , this all-in-one sound system already had a firm foothold in our wireless speaker top ten when the British-based audio brand dropped a decidedly more powerful 2nd Generation version on us. With greater functionality and a major software update that integrates Qobuz hi-res streaming, Apple Air Play 2 and Chromecast, Roon music management plus Tidal and Spotify already baked in, this Mu-so is better than ever.

Multiroom-ready and on hand for all your wireless streaming and internet radio needs, it’ll even boost your TV’s sound thanks to the HDMI ARC port, arguably making it one of the best audio products we’ve reviewed in our 25-year history. It’s an icon, and if you enter this month’s competition it could be yours – but also be sure to check out naimaudio.com for more info and you can read our glowing review on this here website.

