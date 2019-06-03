Naim has gone to town in this department. There are plenty of ways of getting audio into Mu-so 2, and the way that information is processed, amplified and delivered back to you is uncompromising.

In terms of music streaming, you really should be able to find something here to suit you. Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast Built-in, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Bluetooth 4.2, UPnP and vTuner internet radio are all available, and the Mu-so 2 is Roon Ready too.

And you’re not short of physical connections, either - there’s a USB socket on the side of the Mu-so 2, and nicely recessed into the base of the chassis there are a 3.5mm analogue input, an Ethernet socket, a digital optical input, and an HDMI ARC socket. This last is a significant addition - it means Mu-so 2 can serve as a stereo soundbar in addition to its more usual audio duties.

Multi-room audio is available in a number of ways. The Mu-so 2 can combine with other networked Naim products (including the first Mu-so) via the Naim app; it can combine with other AirPlay 2-compatible products via the Apple Home app; it can combine with other Chromecast devices via the Google Home app. No matter the methodology you choose, it’s a reasonably straightforward and painless experience to get some multi-room audio happening.

Overall, it seems obvious Naim has been harder at work on the inside of the Mu-so 2 than perhaps it’s been on the outside. The cabinet bracing and baffle moulding have been redesigned to improve rigidity, and there’s a brand new digital signal processor doing a lot of the heavy lifting. It’s capable of processing 2000 million instructions per second, which compares very favourably with the original Mu-so’s trifling 150 million per second.

Power is rated at 75 watts for each of the Mu-so 2’s six channels - and a total of 450 Class D watts is not to be dismissed lightly. Those six channel comprise two soft-dome tweeters, two midrange drivers and a couple of racetrack mid/bass drivers - these have evolved from the original Mu-so’s driver array, thanks to some input from Naim’s sister company Focal, and are augmented by a reflex port that vents at the bottom of the cabinet.

Naim has decided to embed all the crucial digital-to-analogue conversion processing into the amplification circuitry. The Naim’s native DAC resolution is 24bit/88.2kHz, which is probably just about hi-res enough (though there are some who will argue 24bit/96kHz is where proper hi-res audio quality begins).

Via network and UPnP the Mu-so 2 can handle files up to 24bit/384kHz resolution, and via the optical input it can cope with 24bit/96kHz - though obviously anything you feed in over 24bit/88.2kHz will be downsampled. It can’t deal with MQA, though, which is a pity - that Tidal Masters file you’re paying a hefty subscription for is rendered at a lowly* 16bit/44.1kHz.

(*’lowly’ is probably a bit harsh - 16bit/44.1kHz is CD standard, after all.)