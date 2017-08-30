Win loads of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle goodies!

Maaaaaario... not only has he saved Princess Peach numerous times from impending danger, him and all his cooky buddies have saved us all from a childhood of boredom.

Growing up in Mario world, we're not short of 'Mario Memories' and are still kvelling from when he flourished into 3D on Nintendo 64.

Ryan (our Staff Writer), remembers getting a DS in America before it was out in the UK and playing Mario 64, much to the envy of all his friends. It's cruel to be cool sometimes, Ryan.

Enough about us, we want to know your best Mario-based memories. Why? Well you could be in with winning a whole load of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle goodies:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Rabbid Peach 3’’

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Rabbid Mario 3’’

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Rabbid Luigi 3’’

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle T-Shirt

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle pin badge

Pretty cool, huh? Simply head to Facebook and let us know your fondest Memories in the comments and we will select a winner at random. Good luck!