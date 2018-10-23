News

Win a killer whale adventure with virgin experience days & insta360

Capture your dinner in glorious 4K
by 

Do we want to actually be killer whales? No, of course we don't. Sleeping underwater sounds really uncomfortable, and we hear sealions taste disgusting.

But as for other stuff - leaping, diving and rolling through the sea at dizzying speeds - we're well up for a bit of that. Thanks to Virgin Experience Days, one lucky Stuff reader will be getting a taste of that life with the Predator Adventures Seabreacher Experience (£160).

Strapped into an ocra-like pod, you'll feel some serious g-force as your expert driver puts the craft through its watery paces. And there's more. This month's winner also gets to capture that extraordinary moment in awesome 360° video and photos with an Insta 360 One bundle worth £400 - including an all-important waterproof casing!

Finally, the prize includes an overnight stay in London with tickets to The View from The Shard and dinner at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse, worth £245.

Hungry? Great! Simply follow this link here and select the correct answer.

Good luck!

Hurry competition closes 8 November.