Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Win / WIN an amazing entertainment bundle from Creative

WinCompetition
Win

WIN an amazing entertainment bundle from Creative

Here's your chance to win five of Creative's greatest products worth over £1000

Rachael Sharpe Rachael Sharpe
Creative competition

Famous for its Sound Blaster soundcards, Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers and headphones, audiophile-grade digital amps and next-generation home theatre systems. Here’s a chance to see what everyone’s raving about and win yourself FIVE of Creative’s top products, worth over £1000 in total.

Up for grabs are two sets of Aurvana Ace true wireless in-ears (RRP £135) that bring supreme audio clarity and deep bass; a pair of Zen Hybrid Pro wireless gaming headphones (£90); and the Zen Hybrid 2 over-ears (£75) – perfect if you need some peace, with active noise-cancellation and battery life of up to 67hrs.

The Katana SE all-in-one soundbar (£300) is also included in the prize bundle, and last but not least there’s the Sound Blaster X5 (£270), a hi-res external dual-DAC USB soundcard.

Head to uk.creative.com to find out more.

How to enter

Ready to revolutionise your listening experience? Get in with a chance of winning the awesome creative bundle we have up for grabs by heading here and answering this question:

How many hours of battery life do the Creative Zen Hybrid 2 headphones offer?

A…Up to 6hrs

B…Up to 67hrs

C…Up to 607hrs

Terms & Conditions

1. Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 4 Oct 2024. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

Profile image of Rachael Sharpe Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine

About

Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.