Win a ProofVision smart bathroom TV – watch shows in the bath!

This month’s competition will see one lucky reader bag a fully waterproof TV. Fancy watching Netflix in the bath without having to risk balancing your iPad on the mixer tap? Treat yourself to the ultimate bathroom luxury with a 24in bathroom TV (RRP £1280) from ProofVision, courtesy of this competition.

Combining modern styling with a full range of advanced features, ProofVision’s fully waterproof tellies come with an IP65 rating. Designed to be seamlessly embedded into the bathroom wall for a sleek appearance, the PV24MF-A model we have up for grabs has a 1080p HD display and built-in vibration speakers. Smart TV functionality and Wi-Fi connectivity mean you can access your favourite streaming services and enjoy shows, movies and music. And don’t worry, the included remote can survive an accidental dunking.

As well as a heated screen to minimise misting, the PV24MF-A has a mirror finish, so when it’s off you can use it as a bathroom mirror. Go to proofvision.co.uk to find out more about ProofVision’s premium smart bathroom TVs.

How to enter

Fancy an unrivalled viewing experience while you relax in your bathtub? Get in with a chance of winning by heading here and answering this question:

What waterproof rating does the ProofVision PV24MF-A bathroom TV have?

A… IP44

B… IP65

C… IP67

Terms & conditions

1. Open to mainland UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 26 January 2024. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. 6. Installation is not included with the prize. 7. ProofVision is not responsible for any bathroom alterations needed to install the television 8. Ensure the bezel is firmly sealed to the wall surface to complete the waterproof properties of the installation. If it is not sealed correctly this will void the warranty 9. Full Ts & Cs

