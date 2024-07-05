WIN a Netgear Orbi 970 Series Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System worth £2200!
Perhaps the ultimate home Wi-Fi solution, it gives unmatched speed, coverage and reliability even with the whole family online at once
If you’re looking for seamless connectivity from the front door to the end of your back garden, you’ll love Netgear’s Orbi 970 Series.
Perhaps the ultimate home Wi-Fi solution, it gives unmatched speed, coverage and reliability even with the whole family online at once: 4K videos, Zoom calls and lag-free gaming in different rooms? You may never leave home again.
Orbi’s innovative design and high-performance antennas provide 8200 sq ft of 360 degree coverage, and up to 27Gbps maximum Wi-Fi speed for up to 200 concurrent devices. Thanks to patented Quad-Band tech with enhanced dedicated backhaul, Wi-Fi stays fast across all devices simultaneously. It works with any internet service provider and the Orbi app makes it a breeze to set up and manage.
What’s more, Netgear Armor software (a 1yr sub is included) provides a shield of security for all your devices. See netgear.com for more info.
How to enter
Ready to take your Wi-Fi speed, coverage and reliability to the next level? Grab your chance by heading here and answering this question:
How much coverage does the Orbi 970Series offer?
A… 6000 sq ft
B… 7100 sq ft
C… 8200 sq ft
Terms & conditions
1. Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 9 August 2024. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.