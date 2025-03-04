Stuff

WIN a flagship Roborock Saros 10R robot vacuum!

This month’s competition gives one lucky reader the chance to win Roborock’s new flagship robot vacuum, the Saros 10R, worth €1499!

Want to simplify keeping floors clean at home? Roborock’s new flagship model, the Saros 10R, will certainly do the job. With an ultra-thin design of just 7.98cm high, powered by AI through its StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 tech, it’s aneffortless home maintenance solution. And we have one – worth €1499 (around £1249) – to give away in this month’s competition.

That next-gen StarSight system has 21,600 sensor points, providing a sampling frequency 21 times higher than standard LDS. Dual-light 3D time-of-flight sensors and an RGB camera bring unparalleled home mapping, while AI machine learning makes light work of detecting up to 108 different types of obstacle. The anti-tangle system promises a 100% hair removal rate and a 0% tangling rate – significantly adding to the Saros 10R’s advanced cleaning efficiency and ease of maintenance.

Head to global.roborock.com to find out more.

How to enter

Get in with a chance of elevating your automated home cleaning with a Roborock Saros 10R by heading here and answering this question:

How many sensor points does the Saros 10R’s StarSight system have?

A… 1000

B… 5500

C… 21,600

Terms & conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 18 Apr 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full T s & Cs: k elsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

About

Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.