WIN a Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin speaker and Px7 S2e headphones!
Our latest competition sees Bowers and Wilkins offering one lucky Stuff reader a super audio package
Audiophiles take note: our latest competition sees Bowers & Wilkins offering one lucky Stuff reader a Zeppelin smart speaker AND a pair of Px7 S2e wireless headphones – how about that for a Christmas to remember?
With its stunning sculptural design, the Zeppelin (RRP £699) combines 24-bit hi-res stereo sound with a full range of connected features. It has Alexa built in and can stream from AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive and Spotify Connect, plus the Bowers & Wilkins Music app.
The second part of this epic prize is a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e wireless headphones, worth £379. The ‘e’ is for ‘evolved’, and these cans will let you experience your music exactly as the artist intended – thanks to 24-bit processing, custom 40mm drivers and six microphones for outstanding noise-cancellation and call quality.
Go to bowerswilkins.com to find out more about both of these top-class products.
How to enter
Get in with a chance of winning this double hi-fi prize by heading here and answering this question:
What does the ‘e’ in the Px7 S2e wireless headphones’ name stand for?
A… Excellent
B… Evolved
C… Eternal
Terms & conditions
1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 1 December 2023. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition