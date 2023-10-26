WIN a Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin speaker and Px7 S2e headphones!

Audiophiles take note: our latest competition sees Bowers & Wilkins offering one lucky Stuff reader a Zeppelin smart speaker AND a pair of Px7 S2e wireless headphones – how about that for a Christmas to remember?

With its stunning sculptural design, the Zeppelin (RRP £699) combines 24-bit hi-res stereo sound with a full range of connected features. It has Alexa built in and can stream from AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive and Spotify Connect, plus the Bowers & Wilkins Music app.

The second part of this epic prize is a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e wireless headphones, worth £379. The ‘e’ is for ‘evolved’, and these cans will let you experience your music exactly as the artist intended – thanks to 24-bit processing, custom 40mm drivers and six microphones for outstanding noise-cancellation and call quality.

Go to bowerswilkins.com to find out more about both of these top-class products.

How to enter

Get in with a chance of winning this double hi-fi prize by heading here and answering this question:

What does the ‘e’ in the Px7 S2e wireless headphones’ name stand for?

A… Excellent

B… Evolved

C… Eternal

Terms & conditions

1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 1 December 2023. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition

