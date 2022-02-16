WIN 1 of 4 pairs of Grado true wireless earbuds worth £250 each

New tech is often hailed by overblown statements about tradition and craft, but in the case of Grado it’s pretty much spot-on.

The Brooklyn-based company is now into its third generation as a family business, having been founded in 1953 – making various audio products before settling on high-end wired headphones.

This month’s competition is to win one of four pairs of the fine manufacturer’s first true wireless headphones. The GT220 is Grado’s unique spin on the familiar case-and-bud design, with a ‘twist and lock’ fit plus 8mm drivers tuned to match the sonic signature of Grado’s other headphones.

They’re IPX2-certified, making them ideal for the gym

or running, while the case supports Qi wireless charging giving you up to 36hrs of total use (the buds have 6hrs in them).

Click here to enter this competition, and go to grado.co.uk for the full lowdown on the GT220 and Grado’s other ear-wares. To enter you’ll need to answer the following question:

WHERE IS GRADO BASED?

A… Brooklyn

B… Beckham

C… Brixton

Terms and conditions

1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59 pm, 24 Mar 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs at the Kelsey Publishing website. Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.