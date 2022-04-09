Win 1 of 3 pairs of Jabra True Wireless Earphones!

True wireless earphones. Everyone needs them. Everyone loves them. Everyone drops them down a drain. Whether you’ve had a nasty drain experience or you simply don’t own a pair, why not enter our fab competition to bag yourself a pair of excellent buds from Jabra?

You could win the £200 Elite 7 Pro, Jabra’s smallest buds so far, complete with adjustable active noise-cancelling and four mics, which also use bone-conduction tech for the best possible on-the-go call quality. The £170 Elite 7 Active take the same excellent formula to the gym, with IP57 water and sweatproofing, while ShakeGrip and EarGel tech ensure the comfiest fit while you’re moving about. Naturally, you can use the voice assistant of your choice too.

And rounding out our prize trio are the £120 Elite 4 Active, the ideal combination of everyday buds and exercise companion with up to 7hrs of playback (28hrs with the case).

How to enter and win Jabra true wireless earbuds

Ready to bag yourself a fine new pair of true wireless buds? Click here to enter and answer this question:

WHAT DOES ‘ANC’ STAND FOR?

A… Astute Noise Constellation

B… Active Noise Cancellation

C… Action New Cardholder

Terms & conditions: 1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 19 May 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: Click here Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.