Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Win / WIN 1 of 2 Mobile Pixels Geminos stacked dual-screen monitors!

Win
Win

WIN 1 of 2 Mobile Pixels Geminos stacked dual-screen monitors!

This month’s competition gives two lucky readers the chance to boost their productivity with a dual-screen desktop monitor

Rachael Sharpe Rachael Sharpe
Mobile Pixels Geminos

New from Mobile Pixels, the Geminos is a dual-screen desktop monitor consisting of two 24in displays stacked vertically.

The top one slides up and down, while the bottom one pivots in and out until it’s at the perfect angle for maximum productivity and comfort. Monitor heaven… and with this month’s competition, two readers can each win a Geminos dual-screen setup. 

It’s a known fact that using dual monitors boosts productivity, but a side-by-side setup can leave gaps – and span outside of your peripheral vision, risking neck strain. This isn’t an issue with the Geminos, whose stacked design is infinitely adjustable.

Its ultra-thin bezels mean you get an almost seamless connection between the two screens – perfect for media creation and editing. You can even connect multiple Geminos monitors to one computer, and the setup includes a built-in HD webcam, powerful speakers and a USB hub.

Head to scan.co.uk for more info. 

How to enter

Ready to take your productivity to the next level? Get in with a chance of winning your Geminos by heading here and answering this question:

What size is each of the displays in a Geminos dual-screen stack?

A… 14in

B… 24in

C… 34in

Terms & Conditions

1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 22 March 2024. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions

Profile image of Rachael Sharpe Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine

About

Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22