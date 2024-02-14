WIN 1 of 2 Mobile Pixels Geminos stacked dual-screen monitors!
This month’s competition gives two lucky readers the chance to boost their productivity with a dual-screen desktop monitor
New from Mobile Pixels, the Geminos is a dual-screen desktop monitor consisting of two 24in displays stacked vertically.
The top one slides up and down, while the bottom one pivots in and out until it’s at the perfect angle for maximum productivity and comfort. Monitor heaven… and with this month’s competition, two readers can each win a Geminos dual-screen setup.
It’s a known fact that using dual monitors boosts productivity, but a side-by-side setup can leave gaps – and span outside of your peripheral vision, risking neck strain. This isn’t an issue with the Geminos, whose stacked design is infinitely adjustable.
Its ultra-thin bezels mean you get an almost seamless connection between the two screens – perfect for media creation and editing. You can even connect multiple Geminos monitors to one computer, and the setup includes a built-in HD webcam, powerful speakers and a USB hub.
Head to scan.co.uk for more info.
How to enter
Ready to take your productivity to the next level? Get in with a chance of winning your Geminos by heading here and answering this question:
What size is each of the displays in a Geminos dual-screen stack?
A… 14in
B… 24in
C… 34in
Terms & Conditions
1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 22 March 2024. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions