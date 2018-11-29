Managing expectations is key with the Smart N9, as it is not a strong performer.

Even simple jobs like scrolling through media-heavy web pages can turn into a juddery mess. You can expect a noticeable delay between tapping an app's icon and it opening up, and more demanding apps and games chug along at a fairly sorry pace.

You can forget about playing games like Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, as while it will run at the lowest possible settings, the odds of coming out on top against 99 other players are slim on account of slideshow-like frame rates.

This is largely down to the Mediatek CPU, which might have four cores, but only runs them at 1.3GHz. A lowly 2GB of RAM is far from optimal for modern versions of Android, as well.

Of course we're talking about a budget blower, here. Performance was always going to be a compromise, and if you're trying to spend as little as possible on a phone, this is something you'll have to put up with.

However, when the Moto G6 Play can manage to be perfectly smooth in web browsing, most apps and the Android home screen, and even play some games without terrible frame rates, it's a mystery as to why you'd put up with the N9's limited power.

16GB of built-in storage isn't much, and out of the box almost half of that has already been allocated. You can add a microSD card for more capacity, but the N9 only officially supports up to 32GB cards.

The N9's saving grace is its 2900mAh battery, which is larger than you'd normally find in an entry-level phone. Even though it has to power a fairly large screen, it's still capable of getting you through an entire day on a full charge.

That's not quite true if you're doing anything more than web browsing, calls, texts and social media, though. Video playback in particular takes a toll on your remaining juice, as do games. Two full-length films will pretty much wipe you out, and don't forget that charging up still needs a microUSB cable.