Considering the Urbanista Miami sound the money’s-worth in many ways, it might seem unkind to start with the things they don’t do so well. But we have to start somewhere, so it may as well be here.

As far as sound quality goes, a slight lack of overall detail is mildly problematic - throughout the frequency range, the Miami are inclined to gloss over the finest details, which can rob a tune like Eartheater’s Below the Clavicle of some of its depth and idiosyncrasy. But it’s specifically down at the bottom end that the Miami sound a little ham-fisted - bass sounds are lacking in fine detail, but they’re also over-confident and pushed too far forward. This isn’t the first brand to have mistaken ‘too much bass’ for ‘wild excitement’, but it’s the first time we’ve heard Urbanista properly fall into that trap.

It’s a pity, because the Miami get a lot of things right. Up above that troublesome bass there’s nicely judged tonality, and despite the relative lack of detail there’s still plenty of character in the Eartheater vocal. The midrange, where voices sit, transitions smoothly into the top of the frequency range, too, and that balance makes everything above the lowest frequencies sound natural and well judged.

The soundstage is properly described as well - it’s quite a wide presentation, and even if there are a lot of competing elements in a tune each one gets enough room to express itself (as long as it’s not being bullied by the bass, of course). Stereo focus is good, and there’s good depth to the stage the Miami serve up. Once through Typical Girls by The Slits lets the Urbanista show off their dynamic potency and rhythm management too. Somehow the chunky bass doesn’t prevent the song moving forwards at a proper rate, with the skanking rhythm given proper expression. And there’s plenty of dynamic headroom too, with the Miami able to do the ‘quiet/loud/louder still’ thing without getting all shouty about it.

The active noise-cancelling is, similarly, pretty good in most ways. When engaged to most definitely reduces external sounds - although it can’t eradicate them in the way some more capable (and more expensive) rivals can manage. And though the ‘ambient sound mode’ does make it easier to hear what’s going on around you, switching it on doesn’t reduce the volume your music is being played at - so if you like it loud, you’ll probably find it easier to just take the headphones off to find out what someone else is saying to you.