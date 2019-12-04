Once you unbox the Athens, there’s no mistaking their modus operandi: these buds feel tough. Wrapped in a rubberised shell that’s several shades of grey, you sense these wireless ’phones could really survive a trip through the wringer. And, having tested their IP67 waterproofing with some vigorous breast stroke down the local lido, it turns out they pretty much can.

Despite the silicone finish, though, the Athens stop just short of being chunky. In the ear, the buds are far less prominent than you might expect – in part thanks to their understated colour scheme – and the absence of shiny metal means they almost border on subtle. Almost.

You certainly don’t feel conspicuous with them in your ears. Spend some time experimenting with different combinations of wings and tips – you get two sizes of the former, three of the latter – and you should find a fit that’s both comfortable and completely secure. Twist slightly as you insert them and the buds will stay put through commutes and CrossFit sessions alike.

It helps that they’re light, too: according to my kitchen scales, each Athens bud weighs just 6g. You might not forget that you’re wearing them, but they shouldn’t put any strain on your lughole.