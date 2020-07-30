Two things distinguish Urbanears as an audio brand: understated shades and unusual names.

From the Baggen to the Plattan, the Swedish maker has long been shipping audio gear with left-field labels, none of which would look out of place in a chic sonic chamber.

No surprise, then, that the Scandi manufacturer’s first foray into true wireless earbuds follows suit. Launched alongside the in-ear Alby, the new Luma ‘buds ship in four matte shades and promise an attractive, affordable alternative to Apple’s AirPods. There’s wear-detection, splash resistance and a 25-hour battery life, as well as touch controls and wireless charging.

But does the aural experience match the spec potential? Or, to quote another Swedish outfit, is it more “Mamma Mia” than “Thank you for the music”?