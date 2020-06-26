Your first aural impression of the FreeBuds 3i will likely be a hushed one. Like the AirPods Pro, Huawei’s wireless buds feature an outward-facing microphone to detect background sounds around you and an inward-facing one to do the same inside your ear. This noice-cancelling duo is able to reduce ambient noise by up to 32dB. Translation? Shhh.

While travel restrictions put paid to a plane test, the buds proved very capable when it came to countering household noises. From the thrum of a lawnmower to the drone of a dishwasher, the ANC system effectively muted many surrounding sounds, especially low, repetitive ones – if not entirely, then certainly to an extent that rendered them unnoticeable. And it did so with a minimal amount of white noise.

It’s worth noting that there’s no transparency mode and, unlike the FreeBuds 3, it’s not possible to adjust the level of noise-cancelling through the app. ANC is either on or off – but this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, especially for buds at this price. Disable ANC and, provided you’ve found a good fit, the silicone tips still offer a decent degree of passive noise isolation without blocking external sounds entirely.

How well do the 10mm drivers make use of the silenced soundstage? It depends how keen your ears are. Audiophiles will find faults to pick: the soundscape can feel shallow, with a lack of depth that’s especially evident on tracks with complex layers. As with the FreeBuds 3, bass remains undercooked, with mids and trebles that are clear but perhaps too prominent, and at times the drivers simply seem overwhelmed, producing audio that borders on clipped.

On the other hand, the overall sound quality is no worse than you’d expect from any set of £90 wireless earbuds – and the FreeBuds 3i are unlikely to disappoint everyday listeners who don’t crave bass. There are wired earphones that offer richer audio for less, but the Huawei buds still deliver a fair amount of detail and definitely don’t lack volume.

As for chatterboxes, the combination of twin-mic noise-cancelling and a third microphone in the stem makes the FreeBuds 3i a stellar choice for conversing with your familiars. ANC does well to eliminate the majority of low-level background sounds while on a call, struggling only if there’s a stiff breeze. And, though voices can sound slightly robotic if there’s a lot of noise to eliminate, clarity is generally excellent at both ends.