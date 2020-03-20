The four buttons mentioned earlier take a little getting used to before muscle memory kicks in, but that doesn’t take long. The one on the left fires up Google Assistant with a long press, or summons a list of all installed apps with a regular push. On the right, the top-most button opens Suunto’s own fitness app (more on that in a bit), while the middle button provides a handy shortcut to media controls, so you can skip/replay songs while you’re on a run. Finally, the bottom button brings up a stopwatch, which is handy if you’re timing laps, or rests in between gym sets.

The only real niggle we’ve found is the inability to go back at a simple button press. Instead, you’ve got to manually swipe to go to previous screens, which can get annoying if you’re diving deep into menus.

Apart from that, it’s business as usual if you’ve used Wear OS before. It’s zippy, for the most part, with very rare stutters. Built-in NFC lets you pay for toilet roll and other essentials with your wrist, and apps like Spotify, Google Play Music, Citymapper and more are easy to install, and work as expected.

The only thing we actually hate - and we don’t use that word lightly - is the Suunto 7’s vibration. It sounds, and feels, like a cricket with a sore throat that’s blasting away on a vuvuzela while trapped in a tin can, and it’s just awful. So much so, that we’ve stuck ours on Do Not Disturb mode to avoid notifications disturbing us altogether.

You can still swipe up at any time to see your notifications, and we rather like this manual option as it’s less distracting. But if you prefer to have messages pop up on your screen, you’ll just have to live with the buzz.