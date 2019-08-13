Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs Galaxy Watch Active: What's the difference?

Many smartwatch makers have adopted the same kind of annual release schedule as with smartphones, rolling out tweaks and features to newer buyers with each fresh edition – but how about every six months instead?

That's what Samsung has done with its new Galaxy Watch Active 2, which debuts just about six months after the original Active model. The Galaxy Watch Active made some big changes to the standard Galaxy Watch design, axing the distinctive rotating bezel while dropping the price, but the Active 2 takes a different approach.

Has enough really changed in just six months? Here's a look at what's different with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.