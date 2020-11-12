Stuff's guide to editing and distributing your podcast

First, you’ll want to listen back to your recording and crop out any dead air, mistakes and other bits that you don’t want sneaking into the finished product. If you’re producing a family-friendly podcast, don’t forget to trim out any naughty words and potential controversy.

You may also need to clean up the audio so it sounds more professional and easier on the ears for your audience. If you’re using a proper recording deck like the RØDECaster Pro, your work here will be minimal. That’s because the RØDECaster Pro offers built-in audio features like gates, automatic EQ and compression to automatically clean up and polish your audio as you record.

For speech, always use a high-pass filter to remove everything below 80Hz. If the voice sounds a bit muddy, you can experiment with a narrow EQ cut somewhere between 200-400Hz, and if you need to add clarity, try a wide boost around 4kHz, being careful not to add too much or the voice can sound a bit sharp. De-essers are useful to manage excess audible ‘sharpness’ on sibilant ‘S’ sounds.

If the hosts are recording from different locations with different equipment, you may notice that the levels aren’t balanced - you’ll need to ‘normalise’ the audio to get everything level. This is much, much easier if you record a separate audio track for each host, rather than a single track containing everything. Most editing apps serve up a normalising tool, for automating this stage.

If you’re not sure what settings to use, keep a link to a podcast you like the sound of handy, and flip between it and your editing program, to help guide your choices. It helps stay objective after long sessions of editing.

When you’re satisfied with the result, export your work as an MP3 file with a 96kbps bitrate. You can go higher, which is a good idea if you feature music heavily - but the higher the bitrate, the larger your podcast file size will be. Choose a constant bitrate and 44.1KHz sample rate if given the option.