Shelly Plus Plug UK: transform any outlet into a smart energy command centre

Smart homes shouldn’t require replacing every appliance you own. With Shelly Plus Plug UK, you can turn any electrical device into an intelligent, energy-aware component of your connected home, complete with power monitoring and automated control — all without the need for an expensive hub or complex setup.

The best part? This next-generation smart plug does far more than just turning devices on and off. Its precise power monitoring capabilities let you track energy usage in real-time for a start, helping you identify power-hungry appliances and optimise your electricity consumption. And its integrated LED ring isn’t just for show either — it’s a customisable indicator that can serve as a subtle nightlight or provide at-a-glance status updates for your connected devices. But there’s plenty more…

Smart power, smarter living

Setting up Shelly Plus Plug UK couldn’t be easier. With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity built in, there’s no need for the additional clutter of hubs or bridges — simply plug it in, connect to your network through the free Shelly Smart Control app, and you’re ready to go. The plug supports loads up to 13A (3000W), making it suitable for everything from bedside lamps to home entertainment systems.

The real magic though, begins when you start exploring its automation capabilities. Create custom schedules that follow your daily routine, or let the plug automatically adjust based on sunrise and sunset times. Want your coffee maker to turn on just before you wake up? Or perhaps you’d like your living room lights to create the perfect ambience for movie night? Shelly Plus Plug UK handles it all with ease.

Protecting your home, one socket at a time

Beyond convenience, Shelly Plus Plug UK acts as a guardian for your appliances. Its advanced power monitoring can detect when a device starts consuming more energy than usual — often an early warning sign of malfunction. If your washing machine suddenly starts drawing more power than its typical cycle, for example, you’ll receive an immediate alert, potentially catching issues before they lead to costly repairs.

The built-in overheating protection also adds another layer of safety for additional piece of mind, automatically cutting power if temperatures exceed safe levels. Whether it’s a faulty device or an overloaded circuit, Shelly Plus Plug UK provides peace of mind by actively monitoring and protecting your connected appliances.

Seamless integration, endless possibilities

Smart assistant fans, take note — Whether you’re an Alexa enthusiast, team Samsung SmartThings, or a Google Home user, Shelly Plus Plug UK fits right into your existing setup. You can, for example, create complex scenes that coordinate multiple devices — imagine saying “Alexa, movie time” and having your TV power up while the plug automatically dims its LED ring to provide subtle ambient lighting.

The plug’s URL actions feature also takes automation even further, allowing direct communication with other smart devices in your network. Combined with other Shelly devices, you can create sophisticated home automation scenarios that respond to real-world conditions. For example, pair it with a Shelly H&T sensor to automatically control a space heater based on room temperature, all while monitoring energy consumption.

Illuminate your way

The customisable LED ring is more than just a status indicator — it’s a versatile lighting solution that adapts to your needs. With three adjustable modes and variable brightness, it can serve multiple purposes throughout your home. You could, for example, deploy it as a gentle nightlight in children’s rooms, keeping the monsters at bay without disturbing their sleep. In hallways, it provides just enough illumination to navigate safely after dark without having to switch on overhead lights, and waking you up too much just before bed.

The LED’s customisation options go beyond simple brightness control too. You can adjust the colour to complement your home’s décor, or use different colours to indicate various device states. And for those sensitive to light while sleeping, the LED can be completely disabled with a simple tap in the app.

Smart convenience for everyday life

Ever fallen asleep reading with the bedside lamp still on? The Shelly Plus Plug UK’s countdown timer feature ensures you’ll never wake up to find devices running unnecessarily. Set a timer for your evening reading light or TV, and let the plug automatically power off your devices while you drift off to sleep.

For those working from home, the plug can help maintain a healthy work-life balance too. Schedule your desk lamp or computer monitor to switch off at your usual end time, providing a gentle reminder to wrap up the workday. During holidays, use the sunrise/sunset automation to maintain a lived-in appearance by naturally controlling lights, just as you would if you were home. And these are but a few examples…

Take control of your energy

The free Shelly Smart Control app puts detailed power monitoring at your fingertips. Track consumption patterns over time, forecast utility expenses, and identify opportunities for energy savings. The app’s intuitive interface makes it easy to understand your usage patterns — see exactly how much energy your television consumes in standby mode, or discover which appliances are contributing most to your electricity bill.

This detailed monitoring isn’t just about saving money either — it’s about making informed decisions about your energy usage. By understanding exactly how and when you’re using electricity, you can make smart choices about when to run energy-intensive appliances or identify devices that might need replacing with more efficient models.

Overall, Shelly Plus Plug UK represents the next evolution in smart home control, combining sophisticated power monitoring with intuitive automation in a compact, user-friendly package. It’s not just about making your home smarter — it’s about making it more efficient, safer, and more comfortable, all while helping you take control of your energy consumption.

Available now, Shelly Plus Plug UK offers an affordable entry point into smart home automation, proving that you don’t need to replace your existing appliances to enjoy the benefits of a connected home. Simply plug in, connect, and discover a new level of control over your electrical devices.