Make it a big picture Black Friday with XGIMI’s projector deals

In need of a big picture solution to make your home entertainment truly pop? Look no further than XGIMI’s range of portable and home projectors – six of which have been discounted for Black Friday.

Renowned for a super-simple automatic setup process that’ll have your cinema experience up and running in seconds, these projectors don’t require expert tinkering and laborious adjustment. All of them come with Auto Keystone Correction, for instance, which will instantly correct plus or minus 40º on both the horizontal and vertical planes to ensure your picture is straight as a die, even when the projector itself is placed above, below or to the side of the screen or wall you’re using.

Without further ado, let’s look at the models on offer. But don’t delay: you can only pick them up at the reduced price between 26 and 30 November.

Home projectors

HORIZON Pro – 12% off (£1,275 from £1,449)

A true 4K projector with an ultra-bright 2200 ANSI lumens and HDR10 and HLG HDR support, the Horizon Pro comes with Android TV 10.0 for access to over 5000 Google Play apps, plus built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control. Oh, and the dual 8W Harmon Kardon speakers give you great audio right off the bat.

HORIZON – 10% off (£854 from £949)

A versatile projector that offers many of the same features as its Pro cousin (Android TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, HDR10/HLG support) but with a FHD 1080p resolution and lower price tag, the Horizon’s auto setup features and built-in dual 8W speakers mean you can get your entertainment started without delay.

ELFIN – 8% off (£514 from £559)

This slimline FHD 1080p model is the brightest home projector of its size, packing an 800 ANSI lumens punch that can power a 150in image in a dark room or a 60-80in image in an ambiently lit room. It also comes with HDR10 support, twin 6W Harmon Kardon speakers and Android TV 10.0 for apps like Disney+ and Prime Video.

Mini projectors

Halo – 20% off (£551.20 from £699)

The Halo’s high-capacity built-in battery means you can use it pretty much anywhere, providing two hours of play time for a 150in screen. But there’s much more to this portable model, including a FHD 1080p picture setup with 800 ANSI lumens brightness, dual 5W Harmon Kardon speakers and access to apps including YouTube, Disney+ and Prime Video.

MoGo Pro+ – 10% off (£504 from £559)

Small and light enough to carry in one hand but powerful enough to project an FHD 1080p image over 100in in size, the MoGo Pro+ offers a battery, adjustable built-in stand and speakers that mean it can be used in any room of the house. Comes with Android TV 9.0, auto setup and Chromecast for screen mirroring from your mobile.

MoGo Pro – 20% off (£351.20 from £439)

Offering much the same specs and features as the MoGo Pro+ (the main differences here are that there’s no built-in stand and horizontal keystone correction is manual rather than automatic), the MoGo Pro is the most affordable model on offer this year. It’s a great way to get your hands on a cracking portable model at a low price.