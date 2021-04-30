How to use a video downloader to to save your favourite videos from YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and more

At first you might wonder why anyone would need a video downloader to save videos from the likes of YouTube, TikTok or Facebook. After all, they’re already so easy to access, what’s the point?

Well for starters, videos uploaded and hosted on online services can get taken down, which means you’ll lose access to them. Imagine losing your favourite cat video to the dark forgotten abyss of the internet. Not exactly ideal, is it?

Losing content aside, sometimes you’ll want to rewatch a video without having to worry about slow internet speeds and low data signals ruining the experience with endless buffering wheels and/or eye-wateringly low resolution. And sometimes, you’ll simply want to watch videos on flights or other journeys where there’s no (or very expensive) internet.

Enter 4K Video Downloader – a clever bit of software that does exactly what its namesake suggests, letting you download videos from a plethora of different sites, letting you build up your own private collection of content without ever having to worry about losing anything.

Before we dive into how to use it, let’s flick through a brief overview and remember 4K Video Downloader is officially supported on the following sites: