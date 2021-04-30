How to separate vocals and instruments from any song with Lalal.ai

Years ago I remember typing “How to separate instruments and vocals from a song” into Google. After an hour or so of failed attempts, I gave up. There was nothing I could do, beyond accessing the original master recordings, which was obviously impossible. My dreams of becoming the ultimate mashup DJ were dashed before they’d even begun. But today, I have a second chance. Meet Lalal.ai.

An online music seperation service, Lalal.ai used a powerful machine learning algorithm to accurately identify and separate vocal and instrument tracks from any audio format, from songs and movie scores, to podcasts and more. It’s a bit like taking a cake and magically separating it back into its individual ingredients — except instead of eggs and cream, you're left with a bowl of instruments and a bowl of vocals.

This is an incredibly useful tool for everyone from DJs to singers, to producers, musicians, karaoke lovers and much, much more. The ability to separate vocals from instruments allows you to be creative with mixing and music production, and/or improve your singing by practicing on the original tracks, as opposed to some dodgy YouTube karaoke rendition that butchers your favourite song.

While it sounds impossible, it really does work, and this is precisely how: