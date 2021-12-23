Blast your way to victory with MSI’s incredible range of gaming laptops – now with up to £700 savings this Christmas

There’s never been a better time to dive into the world of portable PC gaming.

Time was you’d need to cart around huge hulking PCs or laptops that weighed a tonne if you wanted a powerful portable PC gaming experience. Today, thankfully, things have changed. Take MSI’s range of gaming laptops — crammed with the bleeding-edge tech, they offer incredible gaming experiences for all budgets, with zero compromises.

With the newest Intel processors and the very latest Nvidia graphics cards, their no-compromise gaming experience has to be seen to be believed. If you’re in the market for a faithful gaming laptop that will serve you well for years to come, you’re in luck too, as MSI’s currently running a Holiday Sale which can see you save hundreds of pounds on selected laptops, with $500 worth of free software thrown in for good measure.

Covering the needs of all gamers and budgets, these are our picks in the MSI sale:

MSI GE Raider series

MSI’s Raider series combines blistering speed and raw power, with a head-turning modern design that demands attention, with the MSI GE66 Raider 11UH-601UK (₤2,699 ₤2,499) standing proudly at the top end. It’s ideal if you’re a hard-core gamer or enthusiast who only wants the most extreme performance allied to cool design.

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor and 16GB RAM, with a whopping 1TB of storage to boot, its crown jewel is the insanely fast Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which will comfortably handle the most demanding games on its 15.6in QHD 165Hz screen, even at high settings, providing a gaming experience never before seen in a portable machine. With MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 tech bringing larger fans and wider heat pipes to the table, you can also game with full speed ahead without worrying about overheating.

Raw power aside, it looks incredible too, thanks to a sleek titanium blue and RGB mystic light keyboard and light bar — both of which can be customised to nail your perfect look. With Duo Wave Speakers for the ultimate sound, along with all the connections you’d need, this truly is a beastly laptop that will blow your mind for years to come.

Other offerings in the Raider range include the QHD 240Hz GE66 Raider 11UG-096UK (₤1,899 ₤1,799) and Full HD 240Hz GE66 Raider 11UG-095UK (₤1,799, ₤1,499), both of which still provide an incredible gaming experience on their respective 15.6in screens, thanks to the same Intel i7 processor, and powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card.

If you’re after the same Raider package with an even bigger display, there’s also the GE76 Raider 11UG-267UK (₤1,999 ₤1,899) which has a larger 17.3in Full HD 240Hz screen, powered by the same 3070 graphics card and i7 processor. And yes — all models in the Raider series feature the same eye-catching design, cooling, and amazing RGB light customisation options.

MSI Katana GF66 series

The Katana series is perfect for gamers looking for raw power, enveloped in a sleek, minimal package featuring a sophisticated design to go alongside the supreme power.

The Katana GF66 11UG-087UK (₤1,399 ₤1,229) is at the high end of the spectrum, with a 15.6in Full HD 144Hz screen, powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, along with 512GB of SSD storage for speedy load times, and 16GB of RAM for optimum multitasking.

Its angular all-black body demands respect while looking perfectly at home in any environment, while the new ergonomically designed keyboard’s smart red backlighting is easy to use even in low light conditions. Throw in MSI’s superb Cooler Boost 5 system for keeping on top of thermals, and you’ve got yourself a laptop that can handle anything you care to throw at it.

There are currently eight models in the Katana GF66 range, each one specced to offer incredible bang for buck at whatever price point suits you. From the Katana GF66 11UD-250UK (₤999 ₤849) with its 15.6in 144Hz screen, Intel i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3050Ti graphics card, to the affordable Katana GF66 11SC-254UK (£749 £619) with its i5 processor and GTX 1650 GPU, there’s something in the Katana range to suit every gamer under the sun.

MSI Pulse series

The MSI Pulse GL66 range perfectly blends affordable power with stunning design, at a superb price that dishes out value for money in spades. The titanium grey metal armour and contour lines are perfect for those who love a sturdy and futuristic design.

Take the Pulse GL66 11UCK-251UK (₤1,199 ₤949) — it has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, and a crisp 15.6in Full HD display with a 144HZ refresh rate for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. The Pulse GL66 11UDK-249UK steps things up a notch with the same specs but the addition of a 3050Ti GPU (₤1,299 ₤899).

Both Pulse GL66 models are lookers too, with a unique titanium grey metal armour body with eye-catching contour lines and a hexagonal design on the bottom chassis. Throw in the same superb Cooler Boost 5 system for keeping temperatures down and a bright RGB keyboard, and you’ve got yourself some of the best bang for buck gaming laptops ever made.

Even more savings

Beyond the amazing savings off the RRP for all the laptops above, MSI is also offering gamers a tasty discount on a huge bundle of creative software worth more than $500. Simply purchase an MSI laptop featuring a 10th or 11th generation Intel Core i7 or i9 CPU, and you’ll be showered with high-end creative software including Luminar 4 for photo editing, Nero for media tagging, Topaz Gigapixel AI for mind-boggling photo upscaling, Movie Edit Pro Plus 2022, and more.

You can check out the full list of software along with the terms and conditions. Make sure you redeem before January 1 2022, and happy gaming.