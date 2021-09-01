Back to school: MSI’s laptops will help you get good grades and high scores

September is almost upon us, which means one thing for teenagers everywhere: it’s time to go back to school.

Whether you’re studying from home or heading out for class, you’ll need a computer you can rely on. Luckily, MSI’s latest laptops make the grade with power and portability to fuel your productivity.

Worried a new term will mean no more Fortnite? With MSI’s range of go-anywhere gaming laptops, homework doesn’t have to spell the end for your clan.

From the slim-but-speedy Modern series to the high-performance Raider – complete with RGB lighting – there’s an MSI machine to suit every sort of student. So you can study hard during the day, then school your friends after it.