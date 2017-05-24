Lightning McQueen doesn’t come with a remote control; it’s all done through an Android/iOS app.

The recommended age for the toy is 8+, so there’s a good chance those kids will have access to such a device, but it’s something parents need to bear in mind before buying.

The app itself is as slickly designed as the car - you press a button to "start the engine", you can turn the headlights on and off, and have McQueen spout his famous catchphrases on demand. However, in terms of actual controls, we found ourselves wishing we could just use a physical remote control instead.

First of all, you need to press a small button to orient the car when it's facing away from you, just so when you press "up", it goes forward. There are no instructions in the box or on the app to do this though - it’s only because we met with Sphero that we were aware of this.

You use an on-screen joystick to control the car's movement in 360 degrees, which is simple enough. But if you want to reverse, you have to both hold a button down AND push the virtual joystick up or down. It's the same with boost and drift, which also have their own on-screen buttons.

All these on-screen buttons mean you have to constantly look down at the display to see what you're pressing, so you're constantly flitting your attention between two things at the same time. If you had a physical controller, you'd be able to just feel these buttons in your hand instead, and not need to look down at the screen.

Sphero's BB-8 also used an app for controls, but it was less of an issue there because you didn't need to be as accurate with a rolling ball. The thrill of racing a remote control car comes from making a tight turn, or weaving around objects in your house. It's difficult to do this using a phone screen, which makes it less fun as a toy.

There are some really nice features within the app itself though. You can queue up your favourite Lightning McQueen catchphrases and activate them as you’re cruising around your living room. There’s also a mini-game where you work in the pit stop during a race, equipping cars with the right oil and wheel changes within an allotted time.

The aim is to play this game to unlock extras, although these weren’t activated in the pre-release version of the app we were using. You’ll also be able to put the car into viewing mode for when you’re watching one of the Cars movies on your TV. Lightning will listen in and react to what’s happening on-screen, but we were unable to test this feature at review time. We're told support for Cars 2 and Cars 3 (out in cinemas this summer) will come further down the line.