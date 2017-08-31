The XZ1 Compact is, funnily enough, a smaller version of the XZ1. I see what you did there, Sony.

Whereas the bigger phone is milled out of a single block of aluminium, the Compact goes for something a little different. It’s made from glass fibre-woven plastic, which sounds more like something you’d find on an F1 race car than a smartphone.

Essentially it’s supposed to be more resistant to bending and twisting, meaning it won’t go crunch if you sit down with one in your pocket.

Add in diamond cut edges, a metallic finish and IP65/IP68 dust and water resistance, and you’ve got an uncompromised design that doesn’t really take any shortcuts to shrink down the size.

Unfortunately, that design isn’t exactly much different from the rest of the Xperia line-up, which has been desperately in need of a refresh for a year or two now. There are still chunky bezels above and below the screen, and the angular shape isn’t anywhere near as slick as the smooth, rounded phones you’ll find from other manufacturers.

Unless you’ve been paying very (very) close attention to Sony’s recent output, you’ll struggle to see how it looks any different to last year’s model - which doesn’t bode well when the rest of the smartphone world is mixing things up with new shapes, materials and bezel-free screens.

Still, it’s small enough for even tiny hands to use. And that’s kind of the point, right?