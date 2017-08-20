There's little that sets our gadget hearts a-flutter than a bit of retro tech. But we don't want to give up our mod-cons to get it. With the Sony PS-HX500 you don't have to.

This clever deck brings together the old and new of the company’s extensive audio knowhow into a single product.

Not only does it – spoiler alert – deliver great sound from your vinyl, it also allows you to make hi-res copies of them for playing on the move.

Even better? This turntable started out with an RRP of £450, but can now be bought for much cheaper making it a bit of a bargain.