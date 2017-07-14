A giant sensor, turbo-charged autofocus, 4K video recording... cameras don’t come much better-equipped than the Sony A99 II.

While it’s no longer the most expensive snapper made by Sony (that honour falls to the new £4500 E-mount A9, which we’ll be reviewing soon), the A99 II is the flagship model in Sony’s A-mount range, which are the company’s DSLR equivalents.

With a translucent mirror and a viewfinder that’s electronic rather than optical, Sony’s newer A-mount cameras can’t strictly be called DSLRs, but to all intents and purposes the A99 II is the company’s answer to the top full-frame models from Canon, Nikon and Pentax. Hence its £3000 asking price.

It might not be cheap or particularly pretty, but this camera is a thing of striking beauty beneath its unassuming skin, offering not only superb all-round performance but features you won’t find on any rival model, all in a compact, lightweight and weatherproof body. Read on for all the juicy details.