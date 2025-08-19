The InZone H9 II headset shares DNA with Sony’s ace XM6 – but that’s not why I want one

Its PlayStation division might get all the console gamer love, but Sony’s fledgling InZone brand has been steadily earning street cred with the PC crowd. What started with monitors and headsets is now a full range of gaming gear, and the InZone H9 II is leading the charge.

Sony has teamed up with esports legends Fnatic on the new line-up, which includes the firm’s first gaming mouse and keyboard. The pro players didn’t just make an appearance for the final sign-off; they’ve been involved from the start, sweating the small stuff like button placement as well as audio EQs.

It means you can now have a full Sony setup if you’re that way inclined. Just be prepared to pay for the privilege.

The InZone H9 II brings back the wireless connectivity and active noise cancelling abilities of the original H9, except now it’s using bespoke versions of the 30mm carbon composite drivers seen in the fantastic WH1000-XM6 headphones. That should give them real Hi-Fi pedigree, and with Sony’s ANC smarts being second to none (or maybe one, depending on if you’re more of a Bose fan) this could be a headset you’ll want to wear everywhere, not just while you’re gaming.

The ambient sound mode has been tuned to let teammate’s voices through – crucial for tournament play – and you get the same 7.1 virtual surround sound as before. Snap a photo of your ear and upload it through the smartphone companion app and it’ll craft a bespoke profile for you, based on your unique aural physiology. Tuning has of course been green lit by Fnatic, and should maximise awareness in first person shooters.

There’s a detachable, superwideband boom mic on board for in-game comms, with a broadcast-style shape that’s angled towards your mouth for more accurate pickup. It should also stop any teammates in the background from being heard, especially once the AI noise reduction kicks in. It’s detachable, too, for when you’d rather kick back with a single player session.

Connectivity has taken a big step up, with 2.4GHz wireless, LE Bluetooth, and 3.5mm wired listening. There’s also support for simultaneous audio for the first time. Sony reckons battery life is good for 30 hours with ANC enabled, with a five minute charge over USB-C adding an extra hour of play.

You’ll be able to bag one in black or white colours, each with a redesigned headband that has a unique-looking spring hinge for easy adjustment regardless of your head shape. Sony has tweaked the clamping force, and lined the ear cushions with soft nylon for maximum comfort. At 206g it’s seriously lightweight for a headset with noise cancelling, too.

Prices are set to start from £300/€350, instantly putting this into the upper echelons of gaming headsets.

Premium pricing seems to be Sony’s strategy all round, with the rest of the bulging InZone line-up also seeming quite spendy.

The InZone KBD-H75, a 75% size wired gaming keyboard with magnetic switches and 8000Hz polling rate, will set you back £250 – as much as some rivals from more established gaming brands with OLED screens and swappable switches. It otherwise ticks plenty of premium keyboard boxes, with an aluminium chassis, a gasket-mounted circuit board for satisfying key feel, and per-key RGB lighting.

You’re getting rapid trigger functionality here, so your inputs register the instant you press or let go of a key, but apparently Simultaneous Opposite Cardinal Direction (SOCD) inputs are off the table. Perhaps Sony didn’t want to get players banned for the feature, now that several high profile games have labelled it cheating.

Boards with a US layout will start shipping this year, while the UK, Germany, France and Nordics will have to wait until Spring 2026.

The InZone Mouse-A is based around a speedy PixArt 3950IZ sensor, with optical switches across the board for the most accurate clicking of heads. It promises 8000Hz polling, wired or wireless play, and a battery that’s good for up to 90 hours of play time. It’s the seriously light weight – just 48.4g – that could give it real gamer appeal. A Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is 56g, and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX even heavier.

It’s set to retail for £150/€180.

It’s the two InZone mouse pads that’ll leave the most surprising crater in your bank balance. Both have high quality stitching around the edge and anti-slip rubber undersides, with the Mat-D aimed at high-sensitivity battle royale gamers and the Mat-F more for low-sensitivity precision. The former will set you back £50/€60, while the latter costs an eyebrow-raising £90/€100.