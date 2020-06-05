If you want to hear a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar at its best, give it a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The audio to Black Panther may not be the crash-bang-wallop Dolby Atmos overload of some other movies, but it’s more thoughtful and altogether more atmospheric than most Dolby Atmos-enabled movies out there. It’s like a proper soundtrack, in other words, one that’s there to serve the movie rather than dominate you with shock and awe.

The Sonos Arc makes a good fist of it. The soundstage it describes is wide and spacious, with every element of the soundtrack given plenty of breathing space and existing separately from every other element.

Detail levels are high, and the Arc does pretty impressive work in bringing those effects that would be behind you in a cinema up alongside your movie-watching seat.

The Sonos is just as happy to do ‘subtle’ as it is to do ‘shouting’, and as a consequence it’s capable of generating real tension and dread. Considering how slim the Arc is, it serves up a respectable amount of low-frequency presence - and it’s not just the blunt thumping of some less capable designs.

Bass sounds are deep and substantial, yes - but they’re also nuanced and textured, and are consequently entirely believable. At the opposite end of the frequency range, the Arc is confident to the point of recklessness. Treble sounds are bright, and the more you wind up the volume the more they threaten to spill into hardness - and some of the clanging metal-on-metal sound effects in Black Panther are all the encouragement the Arc needs to get a bit painful with the highest frequencies.

There’s plenty of EQ adjustment available in the Sonos app, so the first thing you should do is back off the higher stuff unless you’re desperate for tinnitus.

In between, the midrange fidelity that’s so crucial to the home cinema experience is all present and correct. There’s enough detail to give dialogue the impetus and character it needs, and there’s sufficient oomph to make sure it projects well ahead of any of the action that may be kicking off above or below it.

Those side-firing drivers give a real sense of width to the soundtrack, and the upward-firing equivalents do the same things with the height of the sound.

It’s a much, much bigger-sounding device than it looks, the Arc - just don’t go expecting it to do what a ‘proper’ Dolby Atmos set-up (with its rear- and overhead-channels) can do and everything will be fine.

As well as the latent treble aggravation, though, there’s a definite gap, or dip, in the frequency range where ‘bass’ becomes ‘midrange’, and it causes the lower frequencies to sound just slightly estranged from the stuff going on above them.

The Arc’s digital sound processing will alter the amount of bass coming from specific drivers dependent on the type of content that’s being listened to, but it seems unable to smooth out this transition no matter the circumstances. There’s nothing the control app can do about it, either, and it makes for a mildly uneven listening experience. It’s hardly terminal, but it’s one of those characteristics that can’t be unheard once you’ve heard it.

Broadly speaking, everything we’ve said about the way the Arc handles movie soundtracks holds true for music. If you’re a Tidal subscriber, that service’s new Dolby Atmos audio mixes sound big and bold - The Weeknd’s Heartless is deeper, wider and taller than the vanilla stereo version, with all of the momentum and drive the tune requires.

Yes, the treble is still spiky and yes, bass and midrange have had a mild falling-out, but in every other respect the Arc is an entertaining and energetic way to listen to music.

If you’ve only space for one speaker system, and it needs to cover off home cinema and music too, you could a great deal worse than give the Sonos Arc a thorough listen.