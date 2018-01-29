The stick itself is no bigger than a USB flash drive, and is dwarfed by its remote, so should have no trouble squeezing into one of your TV’s HDMI ports. Unless you’re hooking it into a small bedroom or kitchen telly, it’ll be invisible once installed.

There’s a microUSB port on the end for power, which you’ll need to connect to your TV, or the wall using the bundled adapter. You’ll need Wi-Fi to get connected, too, as there’s no wired option.

The streamlined remote control is a step up from the basic one bundled with the NowTV Smart Box - it gains volume controls and a power button that can control your TV, as well as the stick itself.

A few extra shortcuts let you jump directly to the live TV guide and Kids sections now, as well as the returning My TV and Sky Store keys. You’ll still need to keep some batteries in a drawer, though, as USB recharging is asking just a bit too much from a £15 device.

Once you’re plugged in, setup is as easy as turning on your TV, tapping in your Wi-Fi password, and logging in to a NowTV account. It takes two minutes, and then you’re good to start binge-watching.