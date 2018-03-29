So what does the Falster have? Well, there’s Wi-Fi, which every Wear OS watch has these days, and a mic.

Using this you can talk to the Google Assistant, and make it remind you to call your mum at 6pm. Still, as usual this feels slower than doing so on your phone. Android Wear may have recently rebranded to “Wear OS”, but it’s really standard Wear OS 2.0 at heart.

The other part Skagen adds is a selection of ultra-minimalist watch faces. There are just three main ones: digital, analogue and “anidigi”, which is a digital face dressed up like an analogue one. They are positively skeletal, just some lines and skinny text. But, hey, it fits the Skagen brand well.

There are some secondary watch faces too, based around world clock times, fitness stats and the weather. They’re not that appealing unless you’re really obsessed with the forecast, mind. Even a minimalist style can’t make some lines of text look that good.

The Skagen Falster is the kind of watch you’ll use to look pretty and deliver notifications. That’s about it. If you want a more in-depth smartwatch experience, there are better options.

This approach could work if the Falster lasted longer than some rivals. It doesn’t, though. It lasts a day off a charge, no more in my experience. And while the wireless magnetised charging pad is smart (if not at all matching in colour or style), the battery doesn’t charge quickly either.

The battery life isn’t great and the Skagen Falster has fewer in-depth features than the Beano. So why would you buy one? It all comes down to the look and feel.

Despite the thick bezel, the Falster is much prettier than, for example, the Huawei Watch 2. And that matters when it’s something you wear on your wrist all day long.