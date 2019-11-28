It’s bad enough when your products have to compete against a stack of alternatives from rival manufacturers. How much worse must it be when your product is up against stiff competition from your own company.

Sennheiser’s new PXC 550-II have it awfully tough. First off, they have to replace an extremely well-regarded pair of wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones, 2016’s PXC 550s. Secondly, at this sort of money and with this sort of specification they have ample competition from the likes of AKG, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Microsoft, Sony, and co. And finally, they need to scrap for sales with the third incarnation of Sennheiser’s own Momentum Wireless.

It’s not as if it seems Sennheiser has managed to develop all that convincing point of difference for the PXC 550-IIs, either. Oh sure, they’re a useful £50 cheaper than the Momentum Wireless, and the looks are less showy by comparison - but the Sennheiser website’s suggestion they’ve been ‘created for the frequent traveller’ on the basis that their battery life is better than the Momentums is a bit of a reach.

So why would you buy one over the other? Or either pair at all?