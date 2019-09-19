Nearly two decades since Sega officially exited the console making business, it’s a delight to see the Japanese company revive its most beloved 16-bit machine.

It’s actually not the first time that Sega has given its branding over to a mini Mega Drive with pre-installed games, but these were of the cheap-and-nasty variety manufactured by AtGames that also used dodgy emulation.

It may have taken longer for a version that could be on par with Nintendo and Sony’s efforts, missing the Mega Drive’s 30th anniversary last year. But the wait has been worth it: the Mega Drive Mini isn’t just a lovingly dinky and accurate replica – it also includes a whopping 42 games, more than the SNES Mini and PlayStation Classic combined.

That's all for the bargain of 70 quid, the same price as the SNES Mini. But unlike Nintendo, you shouldn’t have a problem getting your hands on a Mega Drive Mini from any retailer.